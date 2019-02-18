Brilliant Foden ‘ready’ to play for City: Pep

Phil Foden has scored five times in seven starts for Manchester City this season.

Manchester City endured some anxious moments but escaped from fourth-tier Newport County with their FA Cup hopes intact as Phil Foden scored twice in an ultimately comfortable 4-1 fifth-round victory yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Newport, 82 rungs below City on the English football ladder, rattled Pep Guardiola's aristocrats in the first half and Tyreeq Bakinson almost gave them the lead at a rocking Rodney Parade.

But City's class showed in the second half and once Leroy Sane's powerful shot from a tight angle put them in front after 51 minutes, the chances of a seismic cup shock faded away, reported Reuters.

Foden's 75th-minute shot crept in at the near post to subdue the home fans, but when Padraig Amond maintained his run of scoring in every round with an 88th-minute lob, it seemed possible Newport's fairy tale might have a late twist.

But a second goal for English youngster Foden arrived 71 seconds later via a superb solo run from inside his own half, before Riyad Mahrez rubbed salt into Newport's wounds with virtually the last kick of the game as City claimed a 12th win in 13 matches in all competitions.

Said Guardiola: "Phil has to compete with Kevin (de Bruyne), with (Ilkay) Guendogan, with Bernardo Silva, with David Silva, but he's a player who is ready - ready to play.

"And today was a good test for him, with second balls, long balls, he had to adapt.

"He learned a lot, I'm sure, and he helped us to win the game with two incredible goals.

"We know that he's a guy who close to the box and has this mentality to score goals, and he has the ability to do that.

"He was brilliant. He was top."

Foden has now scored five goals this season, three in the FA Cup and two in the League Cup.

He has started seven matches for City this campaign but has yet to make their starting line-up in the English Premier League.

Former England striker Gary Lineker suggested the 18-year-old is so technically sound that he could pass off as Spanish.

The former Barcelona striker tweeted: "Young Foden is a really lovely footballer. A great talent.

"Silky touch, pops it around quickly, accurately and intelligently. Could be Spanish."

AIR OF CONFIDENCE

Foden's air of confidence is not just apparent on the pitch.

When asked about City's four-pronged trophy assault, the youngster said his team are "definitely" in contention for the Quadruple this season.

He told the BBC: "Everything is going well at the moment. But it is going to be difficult."

Guardiola, however, took a more measured view, saying: "The big mistake is believing you are better than anyone.

"It is a mistake, like (Manchester) United are praised and better than PSG, but you see what happened. You have to be calm and prepare well."

