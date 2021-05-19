British pundits expect Kane to end up in Manchester

Reports that Harry Kane has told Tottenham Hotspur that he wants to leave the club at the end of the season have sparked discussion on his next destination.

Sky Sports reported on Monday that the England captain has made his wishes known and would like his future resolved before the delayed Euro 2020 starts on June 11.

Spurs are believed to be angry at the timing of the news and said in a statement: "Our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible. That's what everyone should be focused on."

Caretaker boss Ryan Mason took a more measured tone, saying he was "not aware" of Kane's prospective departure.

The academy graduate has scored 220 goals in 334 appearances for Spurs but the club's inability to win silverware has prompted the 27-year-old to reportedly seek an end to their 17-year association, despite having three years left on his contract.

Clubs linked with the striker include Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The Daily Mail suggest that Tottenham have set an asking price of £150 million (S$283.3m), adding that the club's recruitment department have identified forwards Anthony Martial and Gabriel Jesus as part-exchange targets should United and City respectively come in for Kane - who has 32 goals and 16 assists this season.

Both ex-Liverpool manager Graeme Souness and former Reds striker Michael Owen believe it's "now or never" for the 27-year-old to leave Spurs.

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton believes Kane cannot pass up an opportunity to join City, writing in his Daily Mail column: "Kane turns 28 in July and if a club such as Manchester City come calling, he cannot waste that opportunity...

LACK OF TROPHIES

"He is a world-class striker but his list of club honours doesn't reflect that."

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie also feels City is the England captain's best option, telling Sky Sports: "If Harry Kane goes to Manchester City, they will just dominate completely. At his age, why is he going to take a gamble on Manchester United?"

However, former United captain Roy Keane believes the Spurs man fancies United.

He told Sky Sports: "Kane must be looking at this Manchester United team and thinking 'I could be the top man up front for Man United'. Kane must fancy a United move. I think Kane fancies United."

However, The Athletic, who reported last month that Kane wanted out, yesterday suggested that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is adamant the star striker will not be allowed to leave for a domestic rival.

Kane, meanwhile, believes he has a gentleman's agreement with Levy, who had persuaded him to stay for another year when City made enquiries in the summer of 2020.

Former Spurs youth product Jamie O'Hara believes fans won't begrudge Kane if he leaves. He told talkSPORT: "Fans love him and I think everyone can see that he's given everything and tried to get us over the line with trophies and winning finals. We haven't got it done."