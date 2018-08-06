Brown: United can only get better

Manchester United may have had a less than ideal pre-season, but former Red Devil Wes Brown believes it would not hinder their title hopes.

The 38-year-old club ambassador feels that they can improve on last season's performances, when they finished second in the English Premier League with 81 points - the Red Devils' best finish since 2012/13.

Brown, who gave a motivational talk at a football clinic for disadvantaged children at the DHL Asia Cup at the Padang yesterday, told The New Paper that Jose Mourinho's charges can only get better.

"When you come second, you don't celebrate but it's still a fantastic position to be in... and we can only get better this year," said the former defender, who won five EPL titles and two Champions League medals in his 14 seasons at the club.

"As a club with history, we like to win trophies, and that's what we're going to try to do."

Rashford’s a good young player, I couldn’t imagine playing against him, he’d just be a threat all day long. Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown on Red Devils attacker Marcus Rashford

United have endured a frustrating summer, with Mourinho lamenting the lack of signings and the absence of several first-team regulars during their pre-season due to an extended World Cup break.

However, some of United's World Cup contingent have cut short their holidays, with Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones linking up with the squad ahead of this morning's (Singapore time) friendly with Bayern Munich in Germany.

But Brown is confident that the absence of star power will not be a significant hurdle.

He said: "The players that are there right now, if anything, it's their chance to do well.

GOOD PLAYERS

"They're not at United for no reason, they're there because they're good players.

"If they were needed for the first (EPL) game, I'm sure they'll step up and try their best, and that's all you can ask from them."

With the English transfer window closing on Thursday, Mourinho has made no secret of his desire to bring in reinforcements.

The Red Devils, who face Leicester City in their EPL opener on Saturday morning, have made just three major signings so far - Brazilian midfielder Fred, teenage right-back Diogo Dalot and back-up goalkeeper Lee Grant.

Brown believes that further additions will inject much needed competition for places.

He said: "(The manager) has said he wants to try to get two more players in and I think that's probably about right.

"Every season, you need to get new players in to get the challenges out there to the players that are already here."

With England exceeding expectations to reach the World Cup semi-finals, United fans will be hoping their English players will be able to translate that form to club level.

Brown has tipped home-grown players like Rashford and Jesse Lingard to shine this season, saying: "Rashford's a good young player, I couldn't imagine playing against him, he'd just be a threat all day long.

"Lingard is so clever with his movements off the ball, I do like watching him, too."