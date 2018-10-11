Brugge coach detained in probe

Belgian police raided football clubs across the country yesterday and detained Ivan Leko, the coach of champions Club Brugge, two top agents and others for questioning about financial fraud and possible match-fixing.

Police carried out a total of 44 searches at leading Belgian clubs and residences, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

A further 13 raids also took place in France, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro, Serbia and Macedonia.

Belgium's "Big Three" clubs - Anderlecht of Brussels, Standard Liege and Brugge - all confirmed their premises had been searched.

Brugge confirmed that their Croatian coach Leko was also taken in for questioning.

Investigators also questioned leading agents Mogi Bayat and Dejan Veljkovic, as well as a former general manager of Anderlecht, Herman van Holsbeeck, and two referees, judicial sources said.