Bruno Fernandes didn’t do much against Manchester City: Roy Keane

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes' ability to inspire the team has drawn comparisons to Old Trafford legend Eric Cantona but ex-Red Devils captain Roy Keane believes the Portuguese must do more in big games, following their League Cup exit yesterday morning (Singapore time).

United were beaten 2-0 at home by Manchester City, who reached their fourth straight final, thanks to second-half goals from defender John Stones and Fernandinho, while Fernandes had a quiet game.

Fernandes has made a big impact since joining from Sporting Lisbon last January, with 27 goals and 17 assists, and has been likened by ex-United players to Cantona, who helped end their 26-year wait for a league title in 1993.

"It's not easy winning football trophies. Fernandes has had praise for the last few months and people have been comparing him to Cantona. He didn't really do much tonight," Keane told Sky Sports.

"The top players turn up in the big occasions. And that's what the Cantonas used to do - they get their hands on trophies. That's where this team are a little bit short."

United have now lost their last four semi-finals and Keane said that they needed fresh blood to take the next step.