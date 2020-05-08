Football

Bruno Fernandes' move to Manchester United under probe: Fifa

May 08, 2020 06:00 am

Fifa is investigating the transfer of midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, following a complaint from his former club Sampdoria.

The Portuguese, 25, joined United from Sporting in January for 55 million euros (S$84.4m) and has registered three goals and four assists in nine games.

Sky Sports reported that Italy's Sampdoria inserted a 10 per cent sell-on clause on any profit Sporting made on Fernandes when they sold him in 2017.

However, Sporting insisted that the clause is null and void as Fernandes signed a new deal in June 2018 after terminating the original one. - REUTERS

