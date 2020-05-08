Bruno Fernandes' move to Manchester United under probe: Fifa
Fifa is investigating the transfer of midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, following a complaint from his former club Sampdoria.
The Portuguese, 25, joined United from Sporting in January for 55 million euros (S$84.4m) and has registered three goals and four assists in nine games.
Sky Sports reported that Italy's Sampdoria inserted a 10 per cent sell-on clause on any profit Sporting made on Fernandes when they sold him in 2017.
However, Sporting insisted that the clause is null and void as Fernandes signed a new deal in June 2018 after terminating the original one. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now