Bruno Fernandes is like Scholes, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has compared new signing Bruno Fernandes to club legend Paul Scholes, ahead of the Portuguese midfielder's potential debut.

Fernandes will wear the No. 18 shirt – recently vacated by club captain Ashley Young who left for Inter Milan – and most famously worn by United great Scholes.



“He’s a similar type of player (to Scholes) in skills. He could do absolutely everything as well, Scholesy, so no pressure!” joked Solskjaer, who said the 25-year-old could feature against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday morning (Singapore time).



“We’ve followed Bruno not just for months, but for years now. He’s just developed more and more, matured, and he’s going to be a fantastic Manchester United player.”

Fernandes, signed a 5½-year contract with an option to extend for a further year, said he was inspired to switch to Old Trafford by compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.



The long-anticipated deal, with an initial fee of 55 million euros (S$80 million), was finalised after Fernandes, who has 19 international caps, agreed personal terms and passed a medical.



The fee could rise to 80 million euros with add-ons.



Fernandes said he was delighted to be joining the club, who are fifth in the English Premier League table.

“My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club,” Fernandes explained of his Portuguese teammate who played for United from 2003-2009.

“For me, to now play for Manchester United feels incredible. I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies."

Solskjaer also commented on their new addition up front – former Watford striker Odion Ighalo – who will be joining on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

Odion is an experienced player. He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre forward for the short spell he’s staying with us.