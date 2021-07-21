Bryan Gil and Erik Lamela set for swop deal between Spurs and Sevilla

Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla are finalising a new swop deal which could see Spanish winger Bryan Gil and Argentinian forward Erik Lamela switch teams.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted yesterday: "Erik Lamela to Sevilla, Bryan Gil to Spurs. Agreement set to be reached on permanent deal and here we go soon."

Sky Sports reported that Sevilla will also receive £21.6m (S$40m) as part of the deal.

Gil, 20, has made three appearances for Spain's senior squad, but he was not part the side that reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Gil, who is part of Spain's Olympic squad, spent last season on loan at Eibar, where he registered four goals and three assists as the club were relegated from La Liga.