Bryan Robson tells Paul Pogba to get his head down, slams agents

Manchester United's former Captain Marvel Bryan Robson has said wantaway midfielder Paul Pogba needs to "gets his head down".

The Frenchman, and more recently his agent Mino Raiola, have been open about his desire to leave Old Trafford, with Real Madrid reportedly keen to sign the 26-year-old.

With Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying Pogba is in contention to be his captain, Robson told Sky Sports: "You're a Manchester United player, you're contracted to them, so you have to give everything for the club, the team and the fans.

"There's a lot of speculation in the media about Paul.

"He is a top player.

"Get your head down, do your pre-season... and if something happens and the club want it to happen, or nothing happens, then you've got to get on with it."

With Antoine Griezmann, Laurent Koscielny and Neymar all famously not reporting for pre-season training on time at their respective clubs, ex-England star Robson was scathing about the role of agents.

Said the 62-year-old: "I think players are influenced far too much by their agents - instead of making their own decisions...

"Agents want players to move on because they make money.

"If a player is loyal to a club and stays there, the agent doesn't make as much money.

"I think that's a big influence, not just at Manchester United, but all over the game.

"I think players should sometimes take a good look at themselves in the mirror and make what they want of their careers.