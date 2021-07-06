Bukayo Saka fit to return for Denmark semi-final: Southgate

England winger Bukayo Saka will be fit for the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley on Thursday morning (Singapore time), said manager Gareth Southgate.

The 19-year-old picked up a knock in training last Friday and missed Saturday's 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarter-finals, where he was replaced by Jadon Sancho in the line-up.

Saka started in England's 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16 and the 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in their last group game.

Southgate said: "He did declare himself available for the (Ukraine) game, But we had not really had the chance to see him on the pitch and working at the level we felt would vindicate that decision.

"He will go back into full training with the group on Monday and he should be fine."

England are looking to reach a major final for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup at Wembley.