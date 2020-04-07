Bundesliga clubs resume training

Bundesliga clubs were allowed to return to team training yesterday, with some opting to train players in small groups amid strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Football in the country has been suspended for almost a month and the German Football League (DFL) has said the ban will remain in place for the top divisions at least until April 30.

Clubs, however, were given the all-clear to resume training this week, with champions Bayern Munich deciding to train in small groups to minimise the risk of infection.