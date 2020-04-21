Bundesliga eyes return without fans

German FA chief Fritz Keller has insisted the Bundesliga could resume next month behind closed doors, while supporters have questioned the morality of football returning at all during the coronavirus pandemic.

The German Football League (DFL) hopes to get the go-ahead from the government for the top two tiers to resume next month - possibly on May 9 or 16.

There are hopes that a decision will be made on Thursday, after the 36 clubs in the first and second divisions meet via video conference.

German football was halted on March 13 to help stem the spread of Covid-19, which has infected more than 141,600 people in Germany, causing over 4,400 deaths.

The DFL is desperate for the season to be finished by June 30 to secure an instalment of television money, reportedly worth around 300 million euros (S$463.5m).