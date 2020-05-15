Bundesliga fans’ litmus test of staying away: Richard Buxton

An empty Signal Iduna Park stadium, home of Borussia Dortmund, who will meet Schalke O4 tomorrow. Fans won't be allowed.

Common sense has helped set the Bundesliga apart from its elite peers in European football.

Few, if any, other domestic competition can rival its seamless ability to simultaneously act as an enabler for a vibrant fan culture and cultivating some of the game's most promising talents.

Affordable ticket prices and balanced ownership structures are further hallmarks which football devotees the world over wish were no longer confined exclusively to the German top flight.

Those admirable standards could be elevated to new heights this weekend, when the Bundesliga makes its long-awaited return to action amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the English Premier League continues to argue and agonise over Project Restart, their continental counterparts are again laying down a marker for how things should be done.

Tomorrow's Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04, however, will be the litmus test on which football's comeback from the coronavirus succeeds or fails.

Stakes are always high whenever these clubs face off; their derby is among the highest-anticipated fixtures in the country's football calendar and surpassed only by Dortmund's clashes with Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker.

Its importance now has become exponential.

Trust remains a vital component in the German way of life which extends to its football culture.

Drinking in full view of the pitch and using pyrotechnics in stadiums are just two of the civil liberties fans enjoyed before the world found itself changed immeasurably two months ago.

More than most, the Bundesliga embodies the mantra that football without fans is nothing.

When they speak, the game's governing body invariably takes note. Widespread protests against the anti-social nature of Monday night matches saw them scrapped altogether in 2018.

But respect is a two-way street and those same supporters are now being urged to resist the temptation of reverting to old habits by staying away from games played behind closed doors.

Dortmund have first-hand experience of the problems caused by fans flocking to an empty stadium.

Their Champions League knockout stage defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in March - which was played behind closed doors - saw thousands of home fans replicating their match-day experience outside the Parc des Princes.

Standing shoulder to shoulder in huddled masses, while waving flags and setting off flares, proved as irresponsible as Uefa's decision to allow Liverpool's home match against Atletico Madrid on the same evening to be played in front of a full house.

The Reds themselves are battling the misconception that fans cannot be trusted to stay away, after Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson claimed that thousands would congregate outside Anfield to celebrate their impending EPL title triumph even if matches remained off-limits to them.

Back in Germany, Borussia Moenchengladbach fans also descended on their own stadium and let off flares after a 2-1 win over Cologne in the only Bundesliga game previously held behind closed doors helped preserve their outside chance of challenging for this season's title.

Repeat performances will not be tolerated by the authorities, who have already fired warning shots to anyone considering venturing to their spiritual homes for games in the coming weeks.

Dortmund's world-famous "Yellow Wall" is set be an eerie sight tomorrow, without the familiar presence of 25,000 fans bedecked in black and yellow.

For many of the club's die-hard followers, restrictions on visiting their lifeblood is likely to provoke head-versus-heart dilemmas.

Yet exercising self-restraint represents football's best hope of returning to some semblance of normality.

If Juergen Klopp's old club can lead the way, the EPL will stand a fighting chance.