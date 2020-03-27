Football

Bundesliga giants create coronavirus crisis fund for smaller clubs

Hans-Joachim Watzke. PHOTO: AFP
Mar 27, 2020 06:00 am

Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen have come together to create a 20 million-euro (S$31.5m) solidarity fund to help German clubs in the top two tiers stave off a potential financial crisis during the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany's Bundesliga and second division are set to resume next month.

But the organising body's executive committee has recommended the season be suspended until at least April 30, which will further impact revenues of clubs across the country.

Dortmund said the four clubs, who participated in the Champions League this season, will forego their share of the national media revenue - approximately 12.5m euros - while adding an additional 7.5m euros of their own.

"We are prepared to help out other professional football clubs, if it is ultimately a matter of cushioning the financial effects of the pandemic," Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a statement. - REUTERS

South Korea wants age limit raised

