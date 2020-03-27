Bundesliga giants create coronavirus crisis fund for smaller clubs

Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen have come together to create a 20 million-euro (S$31.5m) solidarity fund to help German clubs in the top two tiers stave off a potential financial crisis during the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany's Bundesliga and second division are set to resume next month.

But the organising body's executive committee has recommended the season be suspended until at least April 30, which will further impact revenues of clubs across the country.

Dortmund said the four clubs, who participated in the Champions League this season, will forego their share of the national media revenue - approximately 12.5m euros - while adding an additional 7.5m euros of their own.