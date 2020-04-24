Bundesliga ready for May 9 return

The German Bundesliga is ready to resume behind closed doors on May 9, CEO Christian Seifert said yesterday, which would make it the first major European football league to restart amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a meeting with clubs from the country's top two tiers, Seifert said they are "ready", but stressed that the final decision lay with the government and state leaders.

"If we should start on May 9, we are ready. If it is later, we will be ready again," Seifert said.

They have also secured agreements with rights holder Sky and all but one broadcaster for payments for the rest of the season that will help keep clubs afloat amid this crisis.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 150,000 and killed over 5,000 people in Germany.

Following mass testing, the situation seems to have stabilised, with the number of cases on the decline this month.

Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn was open to the Bundesliga's restart, but some fan groups have been critical, accusing the league and clubs of being motivated by money.