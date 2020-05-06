Bundesliga set to be given green light for May 15 restart

Germany's Bundesliga is set to be given the green light for a restart, probably from May 15, as part of measures to further ease the country's coronavirus regulations, two people familiar with the preparations told Reuters.

German states are set to agree on the restart in a teleconference with Chancellor Angela Merkel today, the sources said. Matches would take place under strict conditions - and with no fans in stadiums.

So far, other countries such as Portugal, Poland and Hungary have given dates for restarting their national leagues, all towards the end of the month.

Germany's professional teams have been training since mid-April, divided into small groups and under strict conditions which include extensive testing of all players and coaching staff.

The German Football League (DFL) has submitted a health safety plan for games without spectators, which includes regular testing of players but no quarantines for entire squads in cases of positive tests.

However, it added that if a player is infected, decisions on the measures to be taken lie with the local health authorities.

On Monday, the DFL said that it had registered 10 positive cases in a blanket test of 1,724 players and staff at its 36 first and second division clubs.

RB Leipzig are planning to keep their squad in semi-quarantine on their training grounds when games resume.