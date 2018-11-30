Burki: It was a boring game

Borussia Dortmund eased into the last 16 of the Champions League with a goalless draw at home to Club Brugge yesterday morning (Singapore time) which goalkeeper Roman Burki called "boring for spectators".

Dortmund dominated at Signal Iduna Park, enjoying 75 per cent possession and making nearly three times as many passes as the Belgian side, but there were precious few chances for either side.

Said Burki: "We had a lot of possesion, but not enough runs going deep, not enough movement and not enough ideas. It was a boring game for the spectators."

Apart from a fluffed Christian Pulisic effort from close range early on, the hosts had to wait until the 32nd minute for another golden chance through Marco Reus, who broke clear but fired wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Dortmund, who are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga, kept up the pressure after the break and American Pulisic again came close as the hosts lacked their usual clinical finish.

Said coach Lucien Favre: "Brugge defended well and sat deep. The passes lacked pace at times, which meant we couldn't destabilise our opponent...

"They had too much time to defend. We didn't have enough pace in our game."