Burnley manager Sean Dyche wants ban for diving

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has called for stronger punishments for diving following Saturday's 2-1 English Premier League defeat by Arsenal, although he did not single out any player for simulation during the match.

"I said I was unhappy with the greater good of the game. Not Arsenal. The game is in a really poor state for players diving, feigning injuries, all sorts. I find it peculiar... The worst that can happen is a yellow card," Dyche, 48, said.