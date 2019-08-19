Burnley manager Sean Dyche wants ban for diving
Burnley manager Sean Dyche has called for stronger punishments for diving following Saturday's 2-1 English Premier League defeat by Arsenal, although he did not single out any player for simulation during the match.
"I said I was unhappy with the greater good of the game. Not Arsenal. The game is in a really poor state for players diving, feigning injuries, all sorts. I find it peculiar... The worst that can happen is a yellow card," Dyche, 48, said.
Asked if there was a way to prevent players from deceiving referees, Dyche said: "Simple. Ban them. It would be out of football within a month." - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now