Burnley move 3 points clear of drop zone

Feb 11, 2019 06:00 am

A double from Chris Wood helped visitors Burnley beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time), steering them to 15th spot, three points clear of the English Premier League relegation zone.

Wood capitalised on a slip from Brighton's Lewis Dunk to fire home in the 26th minute before bagging his second in the 61st. Ashley Barnes made it 3-0 with a 74th-minute penalty.

Shane Duffy headed in two minutes later to narrow the deficit for Brighton, who are one spot above Burnley on goal difference. - REUTERS

