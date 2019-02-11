Burnley move 3 points clear of drop zone

A double from Chris Wood helped visitors Burnley beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time), steering them to 15th spot, three points clear of the English Premier League relegation zone.

Wood capitalised on a slip from Brighton's Lewis Dunk to fire home in the 26th minute before bagging his second in the 61st. Ashley Barnes made it 3-0 with a 74th-minute penalty.