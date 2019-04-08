Burnley move 8 points clear of drop zone

Burnley took a big step towards securing English Premier League survival after coming back from a goal down to beat Bournemouth 3-1 away as their striker Ashley Barnes scored at both ends in an action-packed contest on Saturday.

The result lifted Burnley into 14th place on 36 points from 33 games, eight above the relegation zone with 18th-placed Cardiff on 28 points from 32 matches. Bournemouth are 13th on 38 points from 33 games.

Barnes' own-goal handed the Cherries a fourth-minute lead before Burnley took control with goals from Chris Wood, Ashley Westwood and Barnes.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche praised his side, who overcame a jittery start at the Vitality.

He told the BBC: "There was no nervousness and we stayed clear-minded. There was a real calmness to our play." - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS