Burnley slip closer to drop zone

Burnley suffered a blow to their English Premiership survival hopes as Wes Morgan's 90th-minute winner helped 10-man Leicester City win 2-1 at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets' fourth straight league defeat left them perched perilously above the drop zone, just two points above 18th-placed Cardiff City who have a game in hand.

It looked good for Burnley when the Foxes' Harry Maguire was sent off in the fourth minute for bringing down Johann Gudmundsson.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Leicester went ahead through James Maddison's 33rd-minute free-kick.

Dwight McNeil equalised five minutes later, but Morgan's header gave Brendan Rodgers his second win in three games as Leicester boss.

Meanwhile, West Ham substitute Javier Hernandez scored a late brace, including a stoppage-time winner, to help the Hammers beat bottom side Huddersfield Town 4-3 after trailing 3-1.

There was also an injury-time goal at the Vitality Stadium, as Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie scored in the 93rd minute to force a 2-2 draw.