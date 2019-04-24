Callum Hudson-Odoi’s season over due to Achilles injury

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has confirmed that his season is over, after he ruptured his Achilles tendon in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 2-2 English Premier League draw with Burnley.

The 18-year-old was helped off the pitch shortly before halftime and said on social media that he would play no further part in Chelsea's campaign.

"Really gutted to end my season with a ruptured Achilles, gotta work hard and try and come back stronger for next season," he said on Twitter.

The injury rules Hudson-Odoi out of Chelsea's last three EPL games of the season, against Manchester United, Watford and Leicester City.

He will also miss their Europa League semi-final against Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt, the first leg of which is on May 2.

The draw with Burnley lifted Chelsea up to fourth in the EPL table, a point above fifth-placed Arsenal, who have played one game less.

Burnley opened the scoring after just eight minutes through Jeff Hendrick but, six minutes later, Chelsea were 2-1 up thanks to goals by N'Golo Kante and Gonzalo Higuain.

However, Burnley equalised through Ashley Barnes on 24 minutes.

After the match, Chelsea accused Burnley of time-wasting and playing "anti-football" after Blues boss Maurizio Sarri was sent off before a touchline skirmish.

Said Sarri's assistant Gianfranco Zola : "He was very upset because he has heard not good words towards him from the Burnley bench. The only reason he walked over there was to get our players to go into position, he was trying to help the ref."