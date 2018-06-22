Can signs for Juve, Fred completes move to Man United
German midfielder Emre Can has signed for Juventus on a four-year deal, the Turin club announced yesterday.
The 24-year-old spent four years at Liverpool, but will be a free agent on July 1 when his contract at the Merseyside club expires. He completed his medical in Turin yesterday.
Juventus have won seven straight Serie A titles.
Can rejected the offer of a new contract from beaten Champions League finalists Liverpool months ago amid speculation of his move to the Italian giants.
Meanwhile, Brazil international midfielder Fred, 25, yesterday completed his move to the team he said are the "biggest club in the world", Manchester United, for a reported £50 million (S$90m).
"To work with (manager) Jose Mourinho, who has won so many trophies in his time as a coach, is an opportunity not to be missed," said Fred, who is in Russia for the World Cup. - AFP, REUTERS
