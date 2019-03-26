Cannavaro’s future as China coach in doubt

Fabio Cannavaro's short reign as China coach could already be over, after the hosts were beaten for the second time in five days yesterday and again failed to score.

The World Cup winner was put in charge 10 days ago, but local media had speculated that the China Cup amounted to an audition to be fellow Italian Marcello Lippi's long-term successor.

If that was the case, the 45-year-old legendary defender fluffed his lines. The home side followed up Thursday's 1-0 loss to Thailand with another disjointed display in the four-team tournament, going down 1-0 to lower-ranked Uzbekistan.

In front of a sparse crowd for the mid-afternoon match in Nanning, China failed to muster a shot on target and there was a smattering of jeers at the final whistle.

Another meek defeat left China - who have grand ambitions to host a World Cup and become a major footballing force - bottom of the four sides in the China Cup.

Former Juventus and Real Madrid star Cannavaro, who is also coach at Guangzhou Evergrande, said afterwards that he would hold talks with the Chinese Football Association (CFA) and the Chinese Super League club.

"Until now the CFA hasn't made any clear statement about the appointment," Cannavaro said.

"If (China) needs me, I will consider it, but who can be the coach of the national team cannot be decided in one day."

Cannavaro made five changes to the side lucky to lose by just one goal to Thailand last week, but it only made China less effective.

Forward Eldor Shomurodov took advantage of hesitant defending by Evergrande's Zhang Linpeng on 35 minutes to lash the ball into the roof of the net for Uzbekistan, who are 89th in the Fifa rankings to China's 72nd. - AFP

OTHER RESULT

FINAL: Thailand 0 Uruguay 4