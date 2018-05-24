Captain Kane: England can win World Cup

England head to next month's World Cup Finals with a youthful squad and lowered expectations from the public, but captain Harry Kane still believes the team are capable of returning from Russia as champions.

Manager Gareth Southgate has picked a relatively inexperienced group of players for the tournament where they will face Tunisia, Belgium and Panama in Group G.

England have not won a senior international tournament since 1966 and the pressure that comes from high expectation has hampered them in recent competitions, but nonetheless the Tottenham Hotspur striker thinks a triumph is possible.

"I believe we can win it. Anyone can. I can't say we're not going to win it, because we could. I want to win everything I do. It's my mindset. So do the players," he said.

"That's what we're going to try and do. There are some really good teams in the World Cup, but it's worth fighting for, those dreams of lifting it. We're going to fight and give everything we've got."

At 24, Kane will be England's youngest World Cup captain. After having his role formally confirmed by Southgate, he conceded he had thought about the prospect of raising the trophy in Moscow on July 15.

"Of course, you think about it. It's impossible not to, or to dream about it. It's the World Cup, the biggest competition in the world. It's a dream to be playing in it. It'll be hard, a tough job, but we're excited to be there and want to get out there," he said.

While talk of winning the tournament may raise some eyebrows and could be seen as unnecessarily raising hopes, Kane says England should not be afraid of showing confidence.

"We're a bit afraid to say we want to win stuff because we're afraid of the fans' or media's reaction. We go into our shells. But I want us not to be afraid to say we want to win it," he said.

"We have to be brave. Whether we go out at the group stage or the semi-final, it's the same. You don't win the World Cup. The players discussed and said we shouldn't have any fear. We want to win it, we'll go there and do our best to achieve that."

With a young side, England are not among the favourites, but Kane said that should not count against their chances.

"We're not going to be favourites to win it. We know that. But look at this season - no one thought Liverpool would get to the Champions League final," he said.

"Look at (Manchester) United in the (Alex) Ferguson days, with a young team, dominating the English Premier League for years.

SECRET WEAPON

"It's not really an excuse being young. It could be a good thing. I believe we can win it. That's what we've got to try and do. Anything else is not good enough, really."

England teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek is one of several inexperienced young players who have been included in Southgate's World Cup squad and the tall midfielder believes none of them will be overawed.

"This squad are used to playing under pressure, most of us haven't been to a World Cup before but, for me, I am just excited to play at the World Cup and, if you enjoy it, you play your best football," Loftus-Cheek said.

"It would be stupid to rule us out (of winning the World Cup). In training, you look about at the talent and it is frightening.

"The squad are so young, but so good. If we can deliver when it matters - and the boys can do that - we could have a really good tournament."

With only two England appearances in his career and not even 50 games under his belt in club football, Loftus-Cheek will not be a known quantity for opposition coaches in Russia.

Southgate hopes the attacking midfielder, who impressed on debut in a November friendly against Germany, can be his secret weapon, and the 22-year-old says he is ready for the intensity of the tournament.

"One hundred per cent I feel ready for it. I know how to deal with pressure. As a youth player, I played for England and got used to it and I have just to carry it on to the bigger stage," he told reporters at England's St George's training camp.