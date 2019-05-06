Cardiff boss Neil Warnock: Sala's death puts relegation in perspective

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock said relegation from the English Premiership was insignificant compared with the loss felt by the death of Emiliano Sala in January.

Warnock saw his side go down yesterday morning (Singapore time) after a season overshadowed by the death of the Argentine striker in a plane crash en route to Cardiff in January.

"That puts it into perspective - yes, we've got relegated, but life is far more important," said Warnock after the 3-2 defeat by Crystal Palace at home.

"You can't plan for something like that and I didn't think it would affect the players in the way it did.

"I did think he would score 10 or 15 goals, he was the type we needed. It wasn't to be."

It was the third time the 70-year-old Englishman has experienced relegation from the top flight after going down with Notts County in 1992 and Sheffield United in 2007.