Cardiff boss Neil Warnock slams EPL referees chief Mike Riley

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock said the standard of officiating in the English Premier League had gone backwards because former referee Mike Riley is at the helm of the body responsible for match officials in English football.

Warnock was critical of the refereeing after Chelsea's controversial 2-1 win over Cardiff last Sunday, in which Cesar Azpilicueta scored their equaliser from an offside position.

The result left Warnock's side five points from the safety zone.

A number of other decisions did not go in Cardiff's favour either, which left Warnock fuming on the touchline.

The 70-year-old said referees would not change their outlook to the game while Riley was in charge.

"A lot of referees are like Mike Riley, and that's why I think we have gone backwards," Warnock said yesterday.

"I always thought Mike Riley was a manufactured referee from day one.

"I don't think he's changed since then, he's been coached, manufactured, almost like a robot.

"He knows everything about the rules, but I feel these people struggle to understand the game and the human element."

Warnock was involved in what looked like a staredown in the centre circle with referee Craig Pawson and his assistants after the defeat by Chelsea, but he was not sanctioned by the Football Association.