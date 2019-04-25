Carles Alena, Luis Suarez on target for Barcelona
Barcelona took a huge step towards their La Liga title defence with a 2-0 victory over Alaves yesterday morning (Singapore time).
A defeat for second-placed Atletico Madrid against Valencia this morning or against Real Valladolid on Saturday would mean that Ernesto Valverde's side will be champions before they face Levante on Sunday morning.
Barcelona, who started with Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba on the bench, scored through Carles Alena and a penalty by Luis Suarez. - REUTERS
