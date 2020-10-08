Carlo Ancelotti helps Dominic Calvert-Lewin find his inner Inzaghi

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, called up for England's Nations League games after a blistering start to the English Premier League season, has been enjoying some retro Serie A YouTube sessions as he looks to fine-tune his game.

The 23-year-old has blossomed under Carlo Ancelotti's guidance at Everton and the Italian manager recently compared him to the prolific former Italy striker Filippo Inzaghi.

That prompted Calvert-Lewin, who could make his England debut in tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) friendly against Wales, to search out Inzaghi's goals online.

Ancelotti coached Inzaghi at Juventus and AC Milan but Calvert-Lewin said the comparison was more a way of pointing him in the right direction to develop his game.

"Carlo has definitely had a positive influence on me. In the past, I was guilty of doing my best work away from goal and now I am getting in between the sticks and putting the ball in the back of the net," Calvert-Lewin told reporters.

"That analogy from Carlo was more just an emphasis on being in the right place at the right time, one-touch finishes.

"It was not to say that I am a carbon copy of Pippo Inzaghi but that there are elements of his game that I have been showing in my game (such as) one-touches finishes and being in the right place to score."

"He mentioned it to me before he made those comments to the press. So I had a YouTube of his goals and watched like a 15-minute reel of them and obviously a lot of his goals are one-touch finishes and he has got great movement. I am still learning so I try to take it in," he added.

When Ancelotti took charge of Everton last December, there was speculation that he would look to bring in a new striker in the January transfer window but the Italian made clear that he saw Calvert-Lewin as the in-house solution.

"Not bringing in a centre forward gave me opportunity to learn and play. I was in a good vein of form when Carlo came in and I wasn't too worried," Calvert-Lewin said.