Carlo Ancelotti: Jose Mourinho and I have similar styles

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said it was a compliment to be compared to his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Jose Mourinho, saying "we are really close in our idea of football".

Speaking ahead of the sides' FA Cup fifth-round clash at Goodison Park tomorrow morning (Singapore time), the three-time Champions League-winning boss said: "I think we are really close in our idea of football. It's an honour for me to be compared to Jose.

FA CUP FIFTH ROUND EVERTON TOTTENHAM

"We didn't talk too much about this, but how I see his team play is comparable to us.

"I don't know if it's a new style of football, but for me, to be compared to his style of football is an honour.

"I think he's focused defensively and offensively like I am. Mourinho's teams are always in balance, they are doing a good job both defensively and offensively."

The Italian has won three of his seven meetings with the Portuguese, including their previous clash last September. Mourinho has won the other four ties.

Mourinho, who has won the Champions League twice, said that out-of-favour midfielder Dele Alli could be on the bench for the trip to Merseyside.

The 24-year-old had been linked with a move away during the January transfer window, but has recovered from a tendon injury and ready to be reintegrated into the Spurs squad.

Said Mourinho: "Dele Alli trained with the team and trained well. Long time away, couple of weeks of no training with the team while recovering.

"Can he play tomorrow? He is not injured but I am not sure he can. Can he help us? I believe he can, in terms of having Dele on the bench to come on for a few minutes to try and help the team.

"Is that possible? I have to speak with him but I believe he can...

"What maybe changed is speculation around him because in this moment everybody knows he is a Tottenham player...

"Probably the end of speculation will be the end of questions."

Another player Spurs have welcomed back after a spell out due to ankle injuries is vice-captain Harry Kane.

The star striker scored in the 2-0 English Premier League win over West Bromwich Albion last Sunday to help Tottenham snap a three-game losing run.

But defender Davinson Sanchez insisted Spurs are not a one-man team, telling the Daily Star: "It's not just Harry. We have a lot of internationals to keep helping us this season...

"Of course, he is England captain, he is a captain for us and a leader and all the other players also need to be that way.

"He has a lot of experience and we look up to him. We look to him to help keep pushing the team, to make sure he pushes all of us.

"All of us can learn and he is one of the leaders, an example to all of us about how we can improve."