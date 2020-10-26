Carlo Ancelotti: Lucas Digne's red card was a joke

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was humble in defeat after losing their unbeaten English Premier League start in last night's 2-0 loss at Southampton, but complained that Lucas Digne did not deserve to be sent off for an accidental foul.

"We didn't play well, Southampton were better than us and they deserved to win," Ancelotti told Sky Sports.

"Sometimes, you are not at your best, it came after a really good run for us. Now we have to look forward with the same spirit and belief. We tried to get back into the game, we had some good control after half-time."

However, as Everton tried to get a foothold in the game, their problems were compounded when Digne received his marching orders for a stamp on Kyle Walker-Peters with about 20 minutes left.

"The red card was a joke, it was not intentional. Maybe it was a yellow, for sure it was not violent conduct," Ancelotti said.