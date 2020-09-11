Carlo Ancelotti wants Everton to aim for Europe

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he is targeting a European qualification spot after bringing in three major signings, including Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez, to boost his squad.

"I think the goal we want to achieve is to fight for the first positions of the Premier League to be able to reach Europe next season. The goal is quite clear. We have this desire, this ambition and I think we can," Ancelotti told a news conference ahead of Sunday's opening game at Tottenham Hotspur.