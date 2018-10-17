Carragher: England played like how top teams do

Raheem Sterling ends his three-year wait for an international goal, scoring a brace against Spain yesterday morning.

Jamie Carragher heaped praise on England after they defeated Spain 3-2 in Seville in the Nations League yesterday morning (Singapore time), as they moved back into contention in League A Group 4.

England ran riot to take a 3-0 half-time lead through Raheem Sterling's double and a Marcus Rashford strike, although Spain substitute Paco Alcacer netted just before the hour and captain Sergio Ramos headed a last-gasp goal for the hosts.

Defeat would have seen England facing the prospect of relegation from their Nations League group, but victory has altered the make-up with Gareth Southgate's side now holding a better head-to-head than group leaders Spain.

The win was enough for defender Kyle Walker to lead the celebrations and suggest, as the supporters' song goes, "Uefa Nations is Coming Home" with the potential of winning the group now back on the cards.

England made the most of just 27 per cent possession by scoring with each of their three shots on target, and Carragher compared their ruthless performance as "how top teams in the world play".

"Credit to both sides but particularly to England," the former England and Liverpool defender told Sky Sports.

"This is a game that those players will never forget... Watching England is like watching the best teams in the English Premier League. They play the way the top teams in the world play.

"The best way to describe it is a great away Champions League performance like our teams in Europe."

Former Arsenal and England defender Martin Keown also weighed in, saying the "sublime" first-half display against Spain pointed to their progress, the Daily Mail reported.

He said the current crop of young players have grown up watching Spain win both the World Cup and European Championship playing incisive, passing football. But yesterday morning, it was England who dished out that brand of football.

"Last night, England went into Spain's backyard determined to beat them at their own game whenever possible and, at times, they embarrassed them. Spain were naive in pushing up too high and England punished them," Keown said.

"Look at the build-up to Sterling's first goal. There were 17 passes in the move and every England player touched the ball. There is supreme confidence in possession throughout the team."

Keown also added that England, who fielded their youngest XI since 1959, do not have enough know-how to control the game, but that they are a work in progress.

"This group have very little experience in seeing out a game from such a commanding position," the 52-year-old said.

"Spain, who had scored 12 goals in three games under Luis Enrique, were always going to hit back. But the way England held on will have pleased Southgate as much as the sublime first-half football.

"The team are still learning. It was the most impressive performance of Southgate's managerial career."

Real Madrid star Ramos lauded the Three Lions as "world class" and added the hosts' reaction was a positive.

"England are world-class opponents with some very dangerous players," Football Espana quoted Ramos as saying.

"We paid for our first-half performance... The only positive was our great reaction in the second half.

"Also, I thank the city of Seville. It was a pleasure to play here. The fans spur you on."