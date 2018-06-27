Carrillo wonder goal sets up Peru for first World Cup victory in 40 ye

A stunning Andre Carrillo volley gave Peru their first World Cup goal in 36 years, before captain Paolo Guerrero grabbed a second as they condemned Australia to a 2-0 defeat in Sochi yesterday and an early exit from Russia.

Guerrero set up Carrillo's 18th-minute wonder goal from the edge of the box with a delightful cross. He then scored from a deflection five minutes after the interval to send Peru's red-and-white army of fans into ecstasy at the Fisht Stadium.

Although already eliminated, the Peruvians head home on a high note, having grabbed their first World Cup win since their 4-1 defeat of Iran at the 1978 Finals in Argentina.

GROUP C AUSTRALIA PERU 0 2 (Andre Carrillo 18, Pablo Guerrero 50 )

Denied a place at the global showpiece for 36 years, the result left Peru third in Group C with three points, while the Socceroos head home with just one, but more than a few regrets.

France topped the group with seven points, with Denmark runners-up on five after the teams played out a 0-0 draw.

Australia had needed to beat Peru and for France to defeat Denmark, so the result was largely academic for the Socceroos.

But Bert van Marwijk's side would have felt it was deja vu, as they surged forward in numbers but lacked the polish to conjure a score.

Captain Mile Jedinak blazed over the bar in the fifth minute while winger Mathew Leckie was denied in the goalmouth in the 36th.