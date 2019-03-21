Casillas extends Porto contract

Iker Casillas wants to retire at FC Porto after extending his contract with the Portuguese club, the Spanish goalkeeper said yesterday.

Casillas, 37, has made 149 appearances for Porto since his move from Real Madrid in 2015 and also won the Primeira Liga title last season. Porto did not reveal the length of his new contract.

"Today is a very special day. I feel at home at this club," the 2010 World Cup winner with Spain said.