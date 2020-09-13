Football

Castagne, Vardy help Leicester ease past WBA

Castagne, Vardy help Leicester ease past WBA
Timothy Castagne made a scoring debut for Leicester City, when the fullback, a summer signing from Italian side Atalanta, headed home the opening goal against West Bromwich Albion.PHOTO: EPA
Sep 13, 2020 11:35 pm

Jamie Vardy converted two penalties to help Leicester City get off to a winning start in the English Premier League season, with a 3-0 victory at promoted West Bromwich Albion on Sunday (Sept 13).

Vardy, the league’s top scorer last season, and Dennis Praet both had drilled efforts well saved by West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in bright sunshine at the Hawthorns, with the hosts offering little in attack in the first half.

The visitors continued to dominate after the break and took the lead in the 56th minute through debutant Timothy Castagne – a summer signing from Italian side Atalanta – when the fullback headed home a Praet cross.

Vardy was fouled by Kyle Bartley in the penalty area 16 minutes from time, and the striker stroked home the spot-kick to score for the fifth successive trip to West Brom as a Leicester player.

The Foxes were able to give substitute James Maddison his first minutes since March after undergoing hip surgery, before Vardy made the win more comprehensive six minutes from time with another penalty.

The visitors, looking to forget their poor end to last season that cost them a place in the Champions League, were much too sharp for West Brom on their Premier League return. – REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur begin their English Premier League campaign against Everton on Sunday (Sept 13) and captain Hugo Lloris has stressed on the importance of a good start to help set the foundations for a successful season.
Football

Spurs need to learn how to win ugly: Lloris

Related Stories

Villa bolster attacking options with Watkins signing

Arsenal sign defender Gabriel from Lille

Arsenal confident Aubameyang will extend contract, says Arteta

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

english premier leagueeplFootballLeicester CityWest Bromwich AlbionJamie VardyTimothy Castagne