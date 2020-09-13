Castagne, Vardy help Leicester ease past WBA

Timothy Castagne made a scoring debut for Leicester City, when the fullback, a summer signing from Italian side Atalanta, headed home the opening goal against West Bromwich Albion.

Jamie Vardy converted two penalties to help Leicester City get off to a winning start in the English Premier League season, with a 3-0 victory at promoted West Bromwich Albion on Sunday (Sept 13).

Vardy, the league’s top scorer last season, and Dennis Praet both had drilled efforts well saved by West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in bright sunshine at the Hawthorns, with the hosts offering little in attack in the first half.

The visitors continued to dominate after the break and took the lead in the 56th minute through debutant Timothy Castagne – a summer signing from Italian side Atalanta – when the fullback headed home a Praet cross.

Vardy was fouled by Kyle Bartley in the penalty area 16 minutes from time, and the striker stroked home the spot-kick to score for the fifth successive trip to West Brom as a Leicester player.

The Foxes were able to give substitute James Maddison his first minutes since March after undergoing hip surgery, before Vardy made the win more comprehensive six minutes from time with another penalty.

The visitors, looking to forget their poor end to last season that cost them a place in the Champions League, were much too sharp for West Brom on their Premier League return. – REUTERS