Catch Fandi and legends at Resorts World Sentosa

The World Cup has unfolded in the most unexpected of ways, keeping fans on the edge of their seats, and a rousing knockout stage of the tournament beckons.

Not in Russia to catch the action? Fret not.

Closer to home, football fans can cheer on their favourite teams in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals in the comfort of multi-tiered football pitch seats at Resorts World Theatre for free.

Those who want a closer glimpse of the excitement can relax on the football turf.

As the battle for the coveted trophy intensifies in the semi-finals and final, guests never miss a moment on Resorts World Ballroom's super-wide 270-degree screens and can soak in the atmosphere of a football stadium set up complete with football turfs and floodlights.

On screen, the wealth of talent enthralls millions every night, but this Saturday and Sunday evenings, local football fans can also catch Singapore's football legends such as Fandi Ahmad, Nazri Nasir, Malek Awab and Aide Iskandar from 7pm to 8 pm at Resorts World Sentosa.

A lucky few will get the chance to mingle with and play against these icons.

While feasting your eyes on some of the most spectacular football, also satisfy your stomach by indulging in the food and beverage packages that range from $20 for regular packages to $168 for VIP packages.

Enjoy endless entertainment with the plethora of performance items from dancing and singing to football freestyling that Resort World Sentosa has lined up between the action.

Top the night with fringe activities like foosball, beer pong and electronic darts.

Reserve your seats at http://bit.ly/TNP-FootballFever - KIMBERLY KWEK