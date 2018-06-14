Cat’s call: Predictions for this week's big World Cup clashes

One FM and Kiss92 news presenter and former The New Paper tipster gives her predictions on this weekend's big World Cup clashes.

Portugal to draw 2-2 with Spain

The biggest match of the group stage has now been overshadowed by Spain's shocking decision to sack coach Julen Lopetegui just days before their World Cup opener.

He had managed to turn around the fortunes of La Furia Roja after early exits four years ago in Brazil and at the Euros two years later.

Portugal fared much better in France, winning their first European crown. Their combination of an exciting attacking talent and an ageing central defence means this will be a high-scoring draw.

France to ease past Aussies 3-0

This match is France's for the taking. I don't see the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba leaving the Kazan Arena with anything but smiles on their faces.

Les Bleus' tougher challenges are yet to come.

Argentina to break the Iceland 2-0

Don't let Argentina's disappointing end to the last World Cup or their struggles to qualify deter you.

Just visualise Lionel Messi teaming up with a potential supporting cast of Angel di Maria, Sergio Aguero and Cristian Pavon and you can almost smell victory.

Germany to glide past Mexico 2-0

Forget their patchy form in friendlies, forget the furore surrounding Leroy Sane's exclusion and forget Mesut Oezil and İlkay Guendogan's ill-advised photo op.

Germany are the ultimate tournament team, and against Mexico they will prove it.

Brazil to roll Swiss over 3-1

Brazil's new era dawns.

By the end of 90 minutes, all the talk will be about Tite's title favourites rather than the Selecao's horror end to the last World Cup.

Expect Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho to sound an early warning to Germany and Co.