Cavani doubtful for Man United game

Edinson Cavani is a major doubt for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash with Manchester United on Wednesday morning (Feb 13, Singapore time) after picking up a thigh injury in his team’s 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Bordeaux on Saturday.

The Uruguay striker left the pitch on the stroke of half-time holding his thigh soon after scoring with a penalty in the 42nd minute.



The French champions will already be missing Brazil forward Neymar, who has been ruled out with a foot injury, for the last-16, first-leg clash at Old Trafford.



“I honestly don’t know if Cavani will play. Yes, it is worrying. We don’t have another Edi like we don’t have another Neymar,” said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.



Italian midfielder Marco Verratti is also doubtful due to injury.



“There are a lot of plans B. Without Neymar, maybe without Marco, maybe without Edi. We have a plan D,” German Tuchel said.



“It’s super difficult. If we miss several players the challenge will be even bigger. But we will be ready on Tuesday.” – REUTERS