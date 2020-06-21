Football

Cavani, Meunier reject short-term contract extensions, says report

Cavani, Meunier reject short-term contract extensions, says report
Edinson Cavani (left) and Thomas Meunier's (right) Paris Saint-Germain contracts expire on June 30.PHOTO: EPA
Jun 21, 2020 06:53 pm

Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier have declined to sign short-term contract extensions that would allow them to play cup finals and the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, French radio RMC reported on Sunday (June 21).

The Uruguay striker and the Belgium defender’s contracts expire on June 30 and unless they had agreed to sign a two-month extension, they would be ineligible for the French Cup and League Cup finals as well as the Champions League final eight in Lisbon.

PSG were not immediately available for comment. Reuters was not able to contact the 33-year-old Cavani and Meunier, 28, for their comments.

Last weekend, PSG sports director Leonardo said that Cavani would not be offered a deal for the next season, but the Brazilian was hoping to keep the club’s all-time top scorer to play the Champions League after PSG qualified for the quarter-finals.

The Ligue 1 season was ended on April 30 amid the Covid-19 crisis with PSG being crowned French champions.

The coronavirus outbreak also suspended European competitions, with Uefa changing the Champions League format and delaying its conclusion to August while most contracts finish at the end of June. – REUTERS

Juergen Klopp's men are just two wins away from securing the EPL title.
Football

Call us the asterisk champions: Klopp ready for Liverpool's title push

Related Stories

Brighton goal hero Maupay to Arsenal's stars: Learn humility

Keane in half-time rant at Manchester United's performance

Mourinho unhappy with VAR after Spurs held 1-1 by Manchester United

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FootballParis Saint-Germainpsgedinson cavanithomas meunier