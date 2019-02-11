Cavani to miss Champions League tie against Man United

Edinson Cavani will sit out the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last-16 encounter with Manchester United on Wednesday morning (Singapore time), the club confirmed last night.

PSG are already missing superstar striker Neymar, sidelined until at least April with a foot injury, while Man United have won 10 of their 11 games under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

French sports daily L'Equipe reported earlier yesterday that a medical had revealed a torn right-thigh muscle for Cavani, but PSG reported shortly afterwards the problem was the right hip.

"The tests carried out have shown an injury in the right hip. The treatment and the amount of recovery time will depend on how he reacts over the next few days," PSG said on their website.

L'Equipe suggested Cavani, who seemed to have suffered the injury while converting a penalty in their 1-0 win over Bordeaux yesterday morning (Singapore time), would also miss the return leg March 6.

The Uruguayan forward has scored 17 times in the French league and twice in the Champions League this season.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel could also be without fullback Thomas Meunier, but could have midfielder Marco Verratti back.

The Italian, who started against Bordeaux after three weeks out with an ankle problem, reported no ill effects after the game.

"Verratti can play and will play," said Tuchel.

"I'm worried because we are missing key players.