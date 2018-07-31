Cech to Leno: Get ready for a rough ride in EPL

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has warned fellow custodian Bernd Leno to expect a rough initiation to the English Premier League.

Leno, who was one of the club's new signings under new boss Unai Emery, joined from Bayer Leverkusen for £19 million (S$33.9m) and the German looks set to challenge Cech for the No.1 jersey.

Cech, who enjoyed a trophy-laden stint with Chelsea before joining Arsenal in 2015, has told Leno to expect a tough transition, reported the Evening Standard.

"You have to play your game and you have to find your way through," said the 36-year-old Czech.

"There are so many things that a goalkeeper coming to the Premier League has not experienced in a different league.

"Obviously, you have the physicality and the way the game is played in the EPL, the goalkeeper is not as protected as in Europe or different leagues.

"So that is something you need to find your way and deal with and obviously the quicker you do it, it is better for you."

Leno was just 19 when he made his Champions League debut for Leverkusen in 2011, when Cech happened to be on the opposite end with Chelsea.

The German told the Arsenal website that he has a lot to learn from his fellow custodian.

"I remember my first game, when I was 19, in the Champions League and it was against Petr and Chelsea in 2011," Leno told the Arsenal website.

"After the game, he said to me that it was a good game for me and he was pleased and excited for me. It was seven years ago and now we are together at Arsenal - it's crazy!"

Leno is widely seen as the long-term successor to Cech at Arsenal and his arrival has sparked talk that Cech will explore options elsewhere.

Cech had told reporters while in Singapore last week for the International Champions Cup that he intends to stay at Arsenal and fight for the No. 1 jersey and dismissed reports linking him with a move back to Chelsea.

However, former Fulham striker Brian McBride claims Cech will leave the Gunners because he would not want to be just a back-up.

In Singapore, Cech performed a rap while having a meal with his team, as newcomers such as Matteo Guendouzi sang their initiation songs.

And this led McBride to joke that Cech was "getting ready" for his next club by practising for his initiation song.

McBride told ESPN: "He's a goalkeeper who has a lot of years left in him in the sense of being a starter. But he's not going to stick around being a back-up.

"So I'm going to say he's going to move. So yes, he's going to be somewhere as first choice. He's getting ready for his initiation for his next club."