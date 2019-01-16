Football

Cech to retire at end of season

Petr Cech. PHOTO: REUTERS
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech announced yesterday that he will retire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old, who won four English Premier League titles with Chelsea, revealed his decision on Twitter. He wrote: "This is my 20th season as a professional player and it is 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of this season."

The Czech, who arrived in the EPL with Chelsea in 2004 and moved to Arsenal in 2015, added: "Having played 15 years in the EPL and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve.

"I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy... then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch."

Cech is also the Czech Republic's most capped player, making 124 appearances. - AFP

