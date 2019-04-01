Football

Celtic pip Rangers in fiery derby

Apr 01, 2019 06:00 am

James Forrest scored a late winner as Celtic won 2-1 at home against Rangers, who had Alfredo Morelos sent off for the fifth time this season, in a pulsating Old Firm derby in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

With the match heading for a draw, the hosts were alert to pounce on a loose pass from Rangers captain James Tavernier, before Forrest slotted home the winner.

The game ended in a brawl as Neil Lennon's Celtic moved 13 points clear at the top and have all but secured an eighth consecutive league title with seven games remaining. - REUTERS

