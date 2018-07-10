Chadli: EPL familiarity could work in our favour

Nacer Chadli (far left, with Vincent Kompany) on facing French players who also play in the EPL

Familiarity from facing each other regularly in the English Premier League will add to the intrigue of the World Cup semi-final between Belgium and France tomorrow morning (Singapore time), said Belgium's Nacer Chadli.

The 28-year-old midfielder from relegated West Bromwich Albion is one of 11 players in the Belgian squad based at English clubs, adding to five in the French line-up.

"We know all these players so well. We know them at a tactical level, we know what they are capable of doing and we know their individual qualities. I think it's an advantage for our planning," Chadli said.

The semi-final in St Petersburg sees teammates from English champions Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur go head to head as well as rivalries between club colleagues from Barcelona, Paris St Germain and Monaco.

Among the appetising match-ups, Chelsea have Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and captain Eden Hazard up against N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud, who are certain to start for France.

Paul Pogba faces Manchester United club mates Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be lining up against his defensive colleagues Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Chadli netted a dramatic stoppage-time winner in the Round of 16 against Japan as Belgium came from two goals down to win 3-2.

His performance meant he started against Brazil in the quarter-final in Kazan.

"The feeling after scoring that goal was unbelievable but then so was the feeling after the match against Brazil. I don't know which was nicer," Chadli added.

Lifting the trophy on Sunday would definitely trump everything.

RAISING HOPES

Belgium's run to the semi-finals, their first since 1986, has raised hopes back home.

Defender Thomas Vermaelen said they will be disappointed if they fail to win the World Cup, in the first direct acknowledgement of the team's belief in their ability to emerge triumphant in Russia.

While other players have kept up a steady mantra of taking the tournament one game at a time, the 32-year-old defender made clear he was firmly focused on Sunday's final in Moscow.