Champions Brazil held by Ivory Coast

Brazil's Richarlison goes for a high ball which is claimed by Ivory Coast goalkeeper Eliezer Ira Tape.

Reigning Olympic football champions Brazil were held to a 0-0 draw by the Ivory Coast in the men's Group D competition yesterday, while Andre-Pierre Gignac's hat-trick in a 4-3 win over South Africa kept France's hopes alive in Group A.

It could have been worse for Brazil, who played for over an hour with 10 men after Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz's 13th-minute red card for bringing down Youssouf Dao when he was through on goal.

Eboue Kouassi's late dismissal evened up the numbers, but the Ivorians held on.

Brazil lead Group D on goal difference ahead of their final group game against Saudi Arabia, who were eliminated after losing 3-2 to Germany.

Hosts Japan pipped Mexico 2-1 for their second win in Group A, thanks to goals from Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan. - AFP

YESTERDAY'S OTHER RESULTS

GROUP B:

Romania 0 South Korea 4

New Zealand 2 Honduras 3

GROUP C: