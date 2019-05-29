Champions League final to be shown at Our Tampines Hub

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will be slugging out for the big prize.

Our Tampines Hub will be screening the Champions League final on Sunday morning (June 2, 3am, Singapore time) with free admission on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The Town Square stadium will be open to its 5,000 capacity, giving football fans the chance to catch the all-English final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. If the Town Square is filled up, fans can watch the live broadcast at the Festive Plaza within the Hub.

Entry will start from 6.30pm on Saturday night. An exclusive free gift will be given to the first 5,000 visitors when the gates open.

There will be free movie screenings from 7pm (Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok) until 1am when the pre-match commentary broadcast will begin.

Food and beverage tenants at the Hub will extend their operating hours to complement existing tenants who are already operating 24 hours daily. The hawker centre will also have stalls operating till past 3am.