Champions League revamp summit set for next month

A summit in which Uefa and Europe's football leagues are expected to discuss controversial reforms to the Champions League will be held on May 8, multiple sources told AFP yesterday.

The meeting is scheduled to discuss a range of radical changes to the continent's top football competition.

One source told AFP that "the aim is to discuss Champions League reforms developed by the European Clubs Association ". Those reforms reportedly include the introduction of weekend fixtures, two groups of eight, and a tiered system with relegation and promotion.