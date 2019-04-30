Changes in Spanish cups’ formats

The Spanish FA approved changes to the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup formats for the 2019-20 season and beyond, in a meeting yesterday.

The Copa del Rey switches to a single-match format, with the exception of the semi-finals, which remain a two-legged tie.

Teams involved in the Spanish Super Cup - Barcelona, Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid - will not have to participate in the first two rounds of the Copa. The final is on April 18, 2020.

The Spanish Super Cup will change from a match between the league winners and the cup winners to a four-team competition.

Both Spanish Cup finalists and the top two in La Liga will participate. If a team is in the cup final and the top two in La Liga, the place would pass down to the next team in the league table.