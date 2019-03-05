‘Chaos’ as new signings barred in Chinese Super League

Moves to boost Chinese football by introducing naturalised players have been thrown into disarray, after clubs were ordered not to pick several new signings from abroad.

China has previously resisted the naturalisation policies followed by other countries, but the Chinese Football Association (CFA) opened the door to foreign-born players of Chinese descent at the end of last season.

The change in approach could eventually bolster a national squad that are sorely lacking international-class players and have qualified for the World Cup only once, in 2002.

However, four trumpeted new arrivals failed to take the field, with media saying they had been barred for the first two games of the Chinese Super League (CSL) season.

"As for the specific reason, none of the parties responded publicly," the Beijing Youth Daily said.

The Shanghai Observer said there was confusion among the clubs over the naturalisation policy, leading to "complete disorder" and "chaos".

SIGNINGS

Beijing Guoan signed Norwegian-born John Hou Saeter and former England youth international Nico Yennaris during the January-February transfer window, saying they hoped the pair would eventually play for China.

Yet neither was involved in last Friday's opening-day 1-0 win at Wuhan Zall, despite the 21-year-old Saeter coming on as a substitute the previous week in the Super Cup, the season's curtain-raiser.

Also missing from the first round of CSL matches was Gabon-born Alexander N'Doumbou, the former Marseille midfielder signed last month by Shanghai Shenhua and who also goes by the name Qian Jiegei.

Defender Tyias Browning, the former England youth international who recently joined Guangzhou Evergrande from Everton, also failed to appear for his new club.